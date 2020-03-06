As I was walking out into the backyard the other morning, I caught a sound that stopped me still in my tracks. “I know that bird”, I said to myself.

It was a robin! Running across the grass, stopping and turning his head to listen and look for insect activity on the ground below.

This was my first spring robin of 2020. I observed him closely and noticed that besides running about in the grass, he was intently studying the nearby trees. My guess is that he will soon be singing his territorial spring song.

Getting into the car, I made a short drive to the local farm supply store for some pet supplies. As I got out of the car, I heard a Kildeer’s keening call in the nearby farm field. That distinct sound is another unmistakable sign that these summer nesters are now starting to return to Illinois for the warm season.

A few hours later, my brother Glenn texted me with a bird question that he had. Did I know what kind of goose had a speckled belly? Of course I do! That would be the white-fronted goose. Named such, due to the band of white feathers just above its’ bill, this gray goose has a pinkish bill and is typically seen this time of year west of the Mississippi River.

The White-fronted Goose spends the winters well south of here, and nests up on the Alaskan tundra. Spotting this goose in the midwest this time of year can only mean one thing….SPRING BIRD MIGRATION!

The spring bird migration is a popular time of year for birders everywhere in Illinois. Birds that are warm weather nesters start to arrive and begin settling in for the upcoming summer.

Birds that pass through Illinois on their way north are enjoyable to watch, even for a short period of time.

My favorite early season migrant to keep a close lookout for is the sandhill crane. These stately birds with their crimson caps and long legs are easy to spot flying overhead. Their long necks, wide wingspan and legs jutting out behind them while in flight make for an unmistakable silhouette.

Here in Illinois, we can spot the eastern greater sandhill crane as they make their way north to nest in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and southern Ontario.

Among the birds arriving or soon to arrive to Illinois are the red-winged blackbirds, grosbeaks, warblers, bluebirds, orioles and indigo buntings.

Folks with bird feeder stations - the time has arrived to set out your spring feast for the birds. Make sure you keep that bird bath filled with fresh water, and set out a small pile of sand that the birds can use as grit to aid their digestion.

In addition to black-oil sunflower seed, you can add; dried mealworms, crushed egg shells, shelled nutmeats, fruit slices such as apples and oranges and even a small dish of grape jelly for these upcoming new arrivals that herald the spring!