The Queen of the Hill was crowned in the Country Financial Three-Point Showdown at Redbird Arena on Saturday. Meanwhile, entrants in the boys’ 3-point contest competed at Class 2A and 1A sectional sites on Friday.

Ella Burns of Palatine Fremd won the Queen of the Hill contest making 10 3-pointers. Kyndel Arthalony of Illini Central made eight while Dionna Brooks of Chicago De La Salle and Emma Jay of Joliet Catholic both made seven.

Boys

At Princeton, Kewanee’s Kavin Russell and Simeon Campbell both competed. Shooters who advanced, however, were Trez Rybarcyzyk of Hall, Cody Britt of Newman, Garrett Nix of Fieldcrest and Ethan Jefferies of El Paso-Gridley.

At Lewistown, Wethersfield’s Schuyler Melton and Chad Vincent competed. Shooters who moved on were Joshua Grindinger of Peoria Christian, Lorin Peterson of ROWVA-Williamsfield, Jacob Presser of Mendon Unity and Jack Richards of Athens.