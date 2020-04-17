This time of year, in the early spring, when the trees are beginning to flower and bud, that learning to identify different birds by their song is easiest.

With the branches of the trees still bare, your view is not obscured by the lush greenery soon to come once spring settles in, and birds are easier to spot.

High up in the mulberry above, a male cardinal sits in scarlet splendor on one of the uppermost branches, singing his territorial song. Nearby, another male broadcasts his claim.

Sitting outside on the patio, the cardinal in the mulberry tree is easy to spot as he darts from branch to branch with his jaunty red crest.

The Beauty Bush, just outside the kitchen windows, has finally grown large enough to invite birds to nest within it’s tangled branches. Last year, there was a catbird nest there. This year, I am hoping that a pair of cardinals will build their nest there.

To learn the different Illinois birds by their calls, this writer recommends paying a visit to YouTube, where you can watch videos of birds as they sing their different types of calls.

Once you’ve seen several bird videos and feel confident that you know them at least a little, it’s time to test your knowledge out in the field.

Find a spot, right now - preferably in your own yard, where you can sit and watch for birds. Mornings and early evenings are the best times, as these are the times that the male birds are out making their rounds through their selected territories and staking their claim through song.

When a song isn’t declaration enough to establish territory, birds will engage in an all out battle for the turf of their choice.

Male robins especially have gained notoriety for their behavior toward other males in a battle for territory.

Two male robins engaged in a feathered brawl across the lawn is a fairly common sight this time of year. The end result is an obvious winner who after the battle is over, flies to the nearest branch and sings his triumphant song of victory.

The soothing song of the mourning dove is an especially pleasant one to listen to. Once you’ve heard it, you’ll never forget it.

Look for mourning doves sitting on power lines and at the peak of rooftops in the evenings during the springtime.

If you live anywhere near a standing water source, you may be treated to the pleasure of the song of the red-winged blackbird. Their flashy red and yellow shoulders contrast brightly against the black of their wings.

Look for red-winged blackbirds sitting on fence posts and perched sideways on cattail stalks anytime of the day.

After learning a few of Illinois’ birds by their calls, it will be easier to identify them even after the trees are lush and full of leaves this summer.

This bird call project is a great way to pass the time during the stay home order.