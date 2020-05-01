May has finally arrived! The robins are nesting, the bees are buzzing and the toads are emerging from their winter hibernation.

The Eastern American toad, or bufo americanus, is commonly found throughout Illinois. Ranging in size from 2 - 4 1/2 inches long, females are larger than males.

Unlike frogs, toads live on land and will only be found in or near the water during the springtime breeding season.

Last fall the toads dug themselves into the soft earth, by backing in and pushing the dirt out in front of them with their short hind legs. Here they slept, deep beneath the ground for their long winter naps.

Now that spring has brought back the warmer temperatures, the toads exit hibernation dressed in their best spring attire.

Springtime formal wear for American toads is brightly mottled shades of green and olive, with darker stripes down their backs, these toads are dressed to impress, because it is breeding season.

But first they must clean themselves up a bit. Emerging from winter hibernation is dirty work.

Here at Gibson House, hibernating toads can often be found inside the large planter pots that housed last year’s basil and rosemary plants. Immediately upon emerging, the toads are covered with dead leaves, potting soil and dried rosemary leaves. Sometimes they look like moving wads of debris - with two big eyes!

Not to worry, because after a quick rinse in the water pond, they will be ready to show off their dapper spring attire.

The American toad is a solitary, nocturnal creature. During the daytime, they find shelter beneath rocks, logs or dead leaves.

Once darkness falls, the springtime singing begins! Sometime between March and July, male toads find a shallow body of water and begin singing a distinctive high-pitched trill to attract a female.

Once the female arrives, the male grabs onto her and she discharges eggs that are encased in 2 long spiral tubes of a jelly-like substance. The male then releases a fluid with sperm in it that will fertilize the eggs.

The eggs are placed on vegetation beneath the shallow water. From these eggs, tadpoles will hatch in 3-12 days. Tadpoles are tiny and black, with round bodies and skinny tails. They will transform into little toads in about 2 months and leave the water for land at that time.

Toads do not cause warts, but can be a beneficial part of your yard due to the fact that they eat all manner of insects.

If you want to attract toads to your yard, you can easily create “toad abodes” by placing some terra cotta plant pots on their sides in shady places of the yard. Laying some sticks or tree bark over the top of the pots creates even more shelter.

In the fall, allowing places in your yard to become layered in falling leaves will create the perfect environment for toads to dig in beneath for their winter slumber.