The Illinois High School Association and its principal sponsor, Country Financial, announced it will conduct a three-day social media campaign on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to mark the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.

The IHSA, which made the announcement on Friday, will conduct these activities over Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat using the #WeAreInThisTogether hashtag.

The outreach was to recognize the senior class and its accomplishments in the face of the novel coronavirus, which has suspended high school activities since March 12.

Kewanee High School football coach Brad Swanson has been illuminating Kewanee Stadium every Friday since April 17 as part of the #BeTheLight program. Using the Kewanee Boilermakers Football Twitter account, he posted that this Friday’s would be the last display.

Events are timed to coincide with what would have been the interscholastic organization’s first championships according to the original schedule: the 44th girls badminton state finals at Eastern Illinois University and the 69th boys gymnastics state finals at Hoffman Estates High School.

This weekend would also have been the sectional finals for water polo, sectionals for girls track and field and girls soccer regionals. It would have been the final weekend for regular-season baseball, softball and boys track.

“This is a time of year to celebrate, even among these extraordinary circumstances,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We want to come together as a statewide high school community to let each of these groups know that we recognize their efforts and accomplishments. No matter what happens, we are in this together.”

The IHSA is not limiting participation only to members of the senior class. Anyone with a encouraging message for the students or who has a fond memory about the senior class, the impact these students have made in their community or wants to recall a memorable athletic event is encouraged to post using the hashtags #WeAreInThisTogether and #IHSA.

Here is the schedule:

The “Together for Athletes” program encourages teams, coaches, parents, fans and athletes to post pictures from their high school experiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The IHSA will also recognize the eight schools that qualified for the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball state finals but were unable to play the weekend of March 13 and 14. Those schools are Aurora Christian, Goreville, Madison, Roanoke-Benson, Breese Mater Dei, Chicago Orr, Timothy Christian and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The “Together for Educators” tribute honors the state’s teachers, aides, staffers and administrators for making the extra effort to instruct students using remote digital technology.

More than 400 schools are expected to turn on the lights at their schools and sports fields for the Lights for the Fight initiative. The IHSA is also asking students and community members to extend their thanks to teachers and coaches on social media.

“Lights For The Fight is about honoring first responders and essential workers, so we encourage recognition for those brave individuals, who like educators, are inspiring in their efforts to put others first,” the IHSA said.

The “Together for Seniors” recognition asks senior student-athletes to post a picture of themselves on social media in their uniform, favorite school apparel or wearing the Salute to Seniors shirts that the IHSA Student Advisory Committee sold through May 6.

“We hope communities at large will post on social media in support of their seniors, recalling their favorite memories and the impact they have had during their four years,” the IHSA said.

Saturday was chosen because it matches the trophy presentations that would have taken place for badminton and gymnastics.