On May 29, all Illinois State Parks are scheduled to reopen. This means more fishing and enjoying time in the great outdoors for those of us temporarily home-bound due to the pandemic.

The residents here at Gibson House are looking forward to many new adventures this year in our Illinois State Parks, with a greater appreciation of what we may have all come to take for granted just a little.

What is it about human nature, in that once you’ve been told something isn’t possible to do, you want to do that thing all the more so?

This is how I felt when the state parks were all closed for a short time earlier this year. Although I understood the importance of why the parks were closed, a small part of me was admittedly disappointed that I could not carry out my usual early spring rompings out at Johnson Sauk Trail.

One of my favorite spring activities is to go on a slow drive on the loop around the lake and look for wildlife, particularly wild turkeys. The eastern side of the loop is always a hot spot for spying a flock of these birds.

Although I missed the early season sightings this year, I am excited to go out now that the park is again open, in search of wild turkeys.

When the IDNR released the preliminary numbers for the 2020 statewide turkey hunt harvest, I cautiously peered at it through squinted eyes because I was certain that, although the spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties, that the harvest numbers would surely be less, due to the suspended hunting at IDNR sites this year.

To my surprise, the numbers for this year’s turkey harvest look comparable to last year’s totals. The 2019 statewide turkey harvest was 15,190. The 2020 statewide turkey harvest was 15,800.

For some perspective, the statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Henry County’s 2019 turkey harvest was 110. This year’s 2020 harvest was 108 wild turkeys.

These numbers from 2019 to 2020 are similar for surrounding counties as well; Bureau: 2019-170, 2020-212, Stark: 2019-18, 2020 -13.

Some counties actually harvested more turkeys this spring season than last year. For example, Whiteside county harvested 116 turkeys in the 2019 spring season, and this year harvested 162.

This year’s Youth Spring turkey Season harvest of 1,744 birds is a record total, beating the 2019 harvest of 1,392.

What does it mean then, that the 2020 spring wild turkey harvest totals do not differ much from last years, despite the closure of the IDNR state hunting sites?

My first guess would be that most hunters have opted to hunt on private land. With the numbers being so close between the two years, one may conclude that this has been the case for at least the past two seasons, if not more so.