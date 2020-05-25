Second baseman Tom Herr and pitcher John Tudor, two players who thrilled crowds at Busch Stadium in the 1980's, are the two newest members of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class, which includes former first baseman/outfielder Bill White, was announced Friday in a special televised event on Fox Sports Midwest.

Herr and Tudor were the top two-vote getters in the Cardinals Hall of Fame online balloting presented by Edward Jones. The ballot was selected by a Red Ribbon committee of St. Louis baseball experts through a secret ballot process. Cardinals fans cast a record 113,000 votes over the nine-week voting period.

This was the seventh induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame with an inaugural class on Opening Day in 2014. Details regarding a formal induction ceremony for the 2020 Induction Class will be announced at a later date.

Herr, who played for the Cardinals from 1979-88, was a member of the 1982 World Series champions and the 1985 and 1987 National League champions. An all-star in 1985 when he finished fifth in the National League MVP voting, Herr hit .274 in his Cardinals career, finishing with 1,021 hits in 1,029 games.

Tudor, a crafty-southpaw, was a member of the Cardinals staff from 1985-88 and 1990. In 125 career starts, Tudor posted a record of 62-26 with a 2.52 ERA and 12 shutouts. Tudor's finest season came in 1985 when he won 21 games and was the runner-up in the National League Cy Young Award balloting. He started the season 1-7 before going on a tear and finishing 21-8.

White was named to the Hall by the Red Ribbon Committee as a veteran player for induction using a secret ballot process. White, a Gold Glove first baseman and African-American pioneer, was a starter for the Cardinals from 1959-1965 and returned to finish his career in 1969.

The 1964 World Champion would later become the first black president of a major sports league when he was named National League President in 1989.

