For the second consecutive year, NFL owners have tabled a proposal to add a fourth-and-15 play that would be an option for teams kicking off in lieu of an onside attempt.

Despite what seemed like momentum for the new rule to add excitement to the end of games, owners took a pass Thursday during a virtual meeting. But it could be explored in the future after what was described as a productive debate.

Commissioner Roger Goodell hopes coaches will be allowed to return to team facilities next week, but that will be dependent on every team being cleared by local regulations in order to keep all franchises on a level playing field. The league extended the virtual offseason program by at least two more weeks.

The NFL remains optimistic it can begin play Sept. 10 with the Texans facing the Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Bears are scheduled to kick off their season Sept. 13 in Detroit.

The league did approve a bylaw that will allow teams to designate three players on injured reserve to return during the season, raising that total by one. The league tweaked rules to prevent teams from manipulating the game clock with multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running. It was a loophole Patriots coach Bill Belichick first exposed, and then Titans coach Mike Vrabel used in the postseason. The NFL also expanded defenseless-player rules to protect punt and kickoff returners who have not had time to ward off or avoid contact.

The fourth-and-15 rule was added as an experiment to the Pro Bowl in January, and there has been talk of making it an option for two years as rules to change the kickoff in 2018 — players on the kicking team cannot begin running until the ball is kicked — have made it increasingly difficult for successful recoveries by the kicking team.

Only 10.5% of onside attempts have been recovered by the kicking team over the last two seasons, reducing the element of drama late in games when a team is attempting to rally. Onside kicks were successful 16.3% of the time in the five-season period from 2013-17.

A fourth-and-15 effort from the kicking team’s 25-yard line — something, that, had it passed, would have been available only twice per game — has low odds.

It’s a potentially huge shift because while a kicking team can recover an onside kick, it cannot advance it. An untimed fourth-and-15 play from the 25-yard line would give the kicking team a chance to score six points without one second coming off the clock.

Also, the NFL approved experimental use of a sky judge during the preseason, enabling the replay official in the stadium to have an expanded scope in terms of communicating with the referee on certain plays.

