The boys and girls basketball teams from Kewanee and Annawan high schools were recognized for academic achievement Thursday by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Kewanee boys coach Shaune Lewis jumped on his Twitter account to announce his pleasure. “Proud coach! #BOILERCULTURE!” he tweeted.

“They represented the school and the basketball program at a very high level,” wrote Lewis in a followup message. “Student-athletes, first in the classroom and on the basketball court.”

This was the inaugural year for the award from the association, which recognized qualifying teams in seven geographic divisions.

The association made its selections based on 184 teams submitting forms based on unweighted, cumulative grade point averages.

“The response and results reflect the high quality of individuals, not just athletes, that represent their school and the great game of basketball in Illinois,” the association said in making the announcement.

The Kewanee and Annawan teams were selected as part of Division 4.

“We are very fortunate to have student-athletes who are not only committed to improving athletically, but more importantly, they are committed to the classroom,” said Alex Coppejans, whose boys team won the Lincoln Trail Conference season title.

Coppjans commended the support families give to all of Annawan’s student-athletes.

“Our school celebrates academic achievement and that provides a sense of pride throughout our community,” he added.

The same goes for the girls team coached by Jason Burkiewicz, which has a long track record of academic achievement.

“As far as academics go in the Annawan Bravette program I have never had to worry about a student athlete not getting their job done first in the classroom,” said Burkiewicz. “In my 10 years as head coach and two as an assistant we have had 90%-plus of our athletes on the academic all conference team and I’ve never seen a player of ours on the eligibility list for either being ineligible or close to it.”

For the Kewanee girls team, the academic recognition is a reflection on the emphasis on career and lifetime goals. “Our girls have big aspirations after high school and it shows in the classroom,” said coach Jessica Shipley. “We as coaches are lucky enough to have the administration and teachers we do, because we all work as a unit for the girls’ success in the classroom and on the court.”

The top three boys teams in Division 4 were, in order of rank, were Eureka, Rockridge and Mercer County.

Annawan, Illini Bluffs, Kewanee, Bureau Valley, Orion, St. Bede, Princeton, Roanoke-Benson, Rock Falls, Rock Island Alleman and Streator met the qualifying standard.

The top three girls teams in Division 4 were, in order of rank, Farmington, Eureka and Mercer County.

The others that met the qualifying standard were Amboy, Annawan, Brimfield, Bureau Valley, Fulton Unity Christian, Illini Bluffs, Kewanee, Limestone, Fieldcrest, Newman Central Catholic, St. Bede, Princeton, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Rock Island Alleman, Hall and Rockridge.

The top three schools in the other divisions were:

Boys: Division 1, Lane Tech, Chicago Bulls College Prep; Div. 2, Lake Zurich, Mundelein, Park Ridge Main South; Div. 3, Naperville North, Providence Catholic New Lenox, LaGrange Lyons; Div. 5, Newton, Monticello, Marshall; Div. 6, Taylorville, North Fulton co-op, Gillespie; Div. 7, Benton, Junction Gallatin County, Sesser-Valier.

Girls: Div. 1, CICS Northtown, Simeon; Div. 2 Lake Forest, Vernon Hills, Mundelein; Div. 3, Wilmington, Burbank St. Laurence, Lockport; Div. 5, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, Mattoon, Heyworth; Div. 6, Pleasant Plains, Havana, Taylorville; Div. 7, Junction Gallatin County, East Alton Wood River, Freeburg.