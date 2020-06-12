Tanya Johnson, a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, made a surprise move Tuesday by stepping down as the girls basketball coach at Zion-Benton after 11 seasons.

In all, Johnson was a head coach for 36 seasons, compiling an overall record of 766-292.

Johnson's resume includes back-to-back Class AA state championships at Loyola Academy from 1996 to 1998 and also coaching the West team in the 2012 McDonald's All-American games. Zion-Benton was second in Class 4A in 2011.

Johnson plans to remain in her counseling role at Zion-Benton for one more year before retiring.

Sparta's school board voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night to accept an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Sparta leaves the SIRR Mississippi, where it was a charter member in 1992-93.

Sparta becomes the fourth of five schools invited by the Cahokia to say yes, joining Roxana, Okawville and East Alton Wood River. That leaves Chester to complete the expansion, and its school board is expected to rubber-stamp school administrators' recommendation to accept the invitation at their meeting on June 18. The conference will swell to 18 schools in three divisions for the 2022-23 school year.

Sara McLaughlin-Cross, former standout at Rock Island Alleman and then at Moline, was named girls tennis coach at Alleman.

"It was just such a natural fit to go back to where it all started and kind of see if I can play that role in these girls' lives," she said. "I had so many coaches really shape who I am, and I think I'm just ready to be that person for other people."

She was a four-time state qualifier in high school before receiving a full athletic scholarship at Northern Illinois University, where she played tennis all four years. McLaughlin-Cross received her master's degree in sports management in 2014 while she was also a graduate assistant on the women's tennis team.

McLaughlin-Cross serves as the full-time executive director for First Tee of The Quad Cities, a non-profit dedicated to providing young people with programs and facilities that promote character development and lifelong values through golf.

She's coached tennis at the middle school level and at the Quad City Tennis Club.

Zach Shay, a 1994 Galesburg High School graduate, has been hired as activities director to include athletics at Bettendorf (Iowa) High School. Shay will oversee 22 different varsity sports at the school with an enrollment of 1,500. Shay has served as activities director and football coach at Burlington (Iowa) High School since 2015.

The son of Galesburg's John and Lori Shay, he is the brother of Jason Shay, who was recently hired as head men's basketball coach at East Tennessee State University after serving as a longtime assistant.

The Southwestern Illinois Swim Association, an outdoor youth swim/dive league for more than 50 years, will not sponsor competition this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a matter of not enough time and too many other obstacles," said SWISA president Bob Rettle.

The age limit for SWISA competition will be increased by one year in a separate competitive category to allow the teams' 2020 high school seniors to experience their career-culminating season next year. It is a one-year adjustment.

"I'm very happy that we're giving the seniors that extra year," Summers Port Sharks coach Nancy Miller said. "We'll also honor them somehow this summer and again next summer."

SWISA is a cooperative for clubs in Godfrey, Collinsville, Edwardsville and Granite City.

When the Illinois River rose to flood stage two weeks ago, the Triopia football team rose to the challenge, helping stack sandbags at the Meredosia levy — and received a special mention for their efforts from Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a news conference.

"The National Guard wasn't able to get to Meredosia until Saturday evening, so one of my assistant coaches, Pete Wessler, gave me a phone call and wondered if we could rally the troops," Triopia football coach Adam Brockhouse said.

In brutal heat, players and coaches moved and stacked sandbags along a 2,000-foot section of one of the north levees in Meredosia, giving the National Guard a leg up when it arrived.

Brockhouse called it the first unofficial weight training this spring.

Evan Thorpe submitted his resignation as head cross country coach at Dixon. He will continue to teach physical education at Madison Elementary and coach the Reagan Middle School cross country and track programs.

After 20 years of leading sports programs at the high school, the last 12 with cross country, 8 with wrestling, and 2 coaching both, Thorpe wanted to pass the torch.

"I've been a head coach for 22 years, and I could certainly stay on and coach all-state runners year after year, but the challenge of putting together a team, it's just somebody else's turn to do," Thorpe said. "I'm very proud of what we've done."

He came to Dixon after spending 2 years as head wrestling coach at Galesburg.

Nick Mott needed new tee markers for the 18 holes at Piper Glen Golf Club in Springfield. His longtime friend and fellow 2007 Pekin Community High School graduate Brett McGinnis enlisted the help of Pekin students, who got the job done in time for the new golf season. Pekin wood shop teacher Matt Proehl said Piper Glen's new tee markers were cut from exterior grade MDF (medium-density fibreboard) sheets. About a dozen of Proehl's students used a omputer numerical control machine, hand-held routers and router tables and did hand sanding with sandpaper to create the new tee markers.

Mike Murphy was hired as the St. Charles East varsity girls basketball coach, replacing Aubree Schuett, who stepped down after three seasons. Murphy’s daughter McKenna is a sophomore on the squad. Murphy has been assistant for the St. Charles East boys the past four seasons. He also was an assistant at NCAA Division I New Orleans and an AAU coach.

Matt Leitzen, former West Carroll football coach, will coach Stockton. In five seasons at West Carroll, Leitzen was 24-25. Stockton opened up when Jesse Snyder left after three seasons to join the staff at Princeton. Stockton was 7-4 in 2019.

Mike Bradford, the original Belvidere North coach who led the team to its only sectional title, has been hired as Belvidere High School's new girls basketball coach. Bradford was 100-71 at North in the first six years of the school's history. He finished with three consecutive 20-win seasons and won the school's only two regional titles in 2011 and 2012. He was named Girls Class 3A/4A Co-Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 2012. He also coached Belvidere to a 9-17 record in 2007.

Freeport hired Thedford "Tee Jay" Jackson as boys baskeball coach to replace Ryan Pierce, who stepped down after six losing seasons.