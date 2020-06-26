It’s that wondrous time of year when the world of Nature seems to have suddenly burst forth in all the summertime glory that I tend to forget during the winter months.

Out at the lake, the dragonflies dominate the water’s edge. Zooming about on their missions, they remind me of miniature military helicopters.

But it’s the damselflies that always catch my eye the most. Those dancing, darting, electric blue bodied nymphs with iridescent wings.

Illinois has 142 species of dragonflies and damselflies, many with fantastical names such as; Red Meadowhawk, Elfin Skimmer, Black-tailed Spinyleg and Unicorn Clubtail.

Telling the difference between dragons and damsels is fairly simple. Dragonflies hold their wings straight out from their bodies, while damselflies hold their wings together over their back.

Dragonflies are the larger of the two, preferring areas of full sun. Damselflies enjoy full sun and also areas of dappled sunlight.

Dragonflies and damselflies will not sting or bite humans. They are totally beneficial insects because they mostly eat other insects that interfere with our enjoyment of the warm summer weather; flies, mosquitoes, moths, and midges.

My favorite is the common blue damselfly, also known as the Northern Bluet. These can be found in so many different aquatic environments; marshes, bogs, ponds, lakes, streams and prairies.

The blue damselfly spends most of it’s life underwater. After hatching from eggs laid by a female, the danselfly babies, called nymphs, spend their underwater days catching and eating aquatic insects.

The length of time that a dragon or damsel nymph spends underwater can be as long as 5 years!

When they are ready to end their underwater life, nymphs climb up onto a plant stem and wait for it’s outer shell to dry and split open.

The nymph wiggles himself free from the hard outer shell and then slowly unfurls it’s wings - as a new adult.

The next 12 days for the blue damselfly are spent mostly eating, using their legs like a basket to swoop prey up out of the air and holding on tightly to it before alighting somewhere to begin feeding.

When it is time to mate, the pairs bend their bodies together in what is known as the "mating wheel" which can sometimes look much like a heart shape.

This pairing can last up to 20 minutes before the couple flies off together in search of a place for the female to lay her eggs.

The female damsel lays her eggs inside of plants that she chews holes into - both above and below the water. During the time she is beneath the water’s surface, the male guards her until she comes back up out of the water.

The cycle begins anew when the damsel nymphs hatch to begin the underwater part of their lives.

The emergence of new adult damselflies is scattered throughout the warm season, from May through September, so there are always plenty of these beautiful electric blue beauties flitting about beside the water.