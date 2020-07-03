ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Kewanee Ballhawks improved to 19-0 on the summer by winning its first two softball games of the Iowa-Illinois State Championships on Friday at Sheridan Meadows.

Teams are competing to advance in the United States Specialty Sports Association classification structure, so the tournament is a mix of teams ranging in ages 13 to 16.

The Ballhawks are ranked No. 1 in Illinois for 15-year-old in the open division. Also going 2-0 on the opening day of pool play: Heartland Havoc, a team of 13-year-olds from Sherrard, and the Knox County Crush, a team of 16-year-olds from Galesburg.

"Girls still playing great," said manager J.R. Salisbury. "Hit the ball well, fielded the ball well, pitchers and catchers do the job."

The Ballhawks won their opener 2-0 over the Bureau County Blaze from Princeton.

"We came out ready to play," said Kendal Bennison, who played first and had an RBI double in the fourth. "We were fired up in that game."

In the pitcher’s circle, MaKaela Salisbury allowed only four hits for the victory. She was not overpowering, but had solid control, striking out seven and walking none.

Twice Bureau County runners reached second, in the second inning and in the seventh. Putouts by the Ballhawks’ third baseman ended both threats.

McKenzie Hecht scored in the fourth having reached on a double that she drove to center after showing bunt on the previous pitch. She scored on Bennison’s shot to the left side.

In the sixth, Ava LaFollette singled. She then moved over on Kennadi Rico’s bunt. Hecht then grounded out to send LaFollette home.

In the second game, the Ballhawks beat the Midwest Bandits Orange of Oneida 6-0, scoring all its runs in the first off starting pitcher Bailey Emery. Isa Ibarra had two RBIs in the scoring spree.

Then it was up to Bennison, a lefthander, to work in the scoring heat. She threw five innings, gave up three hits and had five strikeouts.

"Games get hot as we go on," Salisbury said. "Keep everyone rotated, hydrated and focused on the game."