LOCAL UPDATE

Travel baseball: The Kewanee A’s Red and Blue squads for 12-year-olds played Wednesday in games at Howe’s Park in Ananawan. The Warren County storm defeated the Kewanee A’s Red 13-12. Kewanee A’s Red is 8-13-1. Spring Valley defeated Kewanee A’s Blue 22-7. Kewanee A’s Blue is 2-7. Illinois Dynasty played twice in 17-year-old ball Westfield, Indiana. Indiana Nitro Gold beat Illinois Dynasty 5-4 in the first game while Illinois Dynasty beat KDK Kentucky Diamond Rings 4-2 in the second. Dynasty is 19-3-5 on the season.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Major League Soccer: Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer's return to action Wednesday night. Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter. The shirts had varying slogans that included Black And Proud, Silence Is Violence and Black All The Time.

Horse racing: Tom VanMeter, a prominent Kentucky horse owner and breeder has been banned from racing and sales at Keeneland Race Course after his racist post on social media. VanMeter issued an apology. "I will not attempt to deny that I wrote the comments, nor will I attempt to justify my actions. Certainly, I am frustrated with the current social situation in our country, however, what I wrote was unjustifiable. I was wrong and am disgusted by my actions. Contrary to what these comments might suggest, in no way do those responses represent my true feelings towards my friends and community members of color," he wrote.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Diamondbacks: Reliever Junior Guerra has returned to the team after missing the start of summer camp because of a positive coronavirus test.

Mariners: Had three positive tests for the new coronavirus among 122 Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals that received initial intake tests before the start of summer camp workouts last week.

Tigers: An undisclosed number of players on the team have tested positive.

Indians: Outfielder Franmil Reyes has been cleared by the team's medical staff to return to the field after being isolated for attending a party over the July Fourth weekend.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Weltklasse: The track and field meet will broadcast near-live from Zurich in an ambitious mix of social distancing and technological innovation. Only a few of the 30 athletes that will share the $200,000 prize fund on an eight-event program will actually be in the city's Letzigrund Stadium. Others will start and compete simultaneously, three athletes or teams per event, in one of six empty stadiums scattered across Europe and the United States.

Italian soccer: Lazio defender Patric was banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,300) for biting an opponent.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard did not accompany the Los Angeles Clippers on their flight to Central Florida on Wednesday night for the restart of the NBA season. Leonard's absence was excused and he is expected to join the team at the Disney complex near Orlando sometime in the next few days, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not publicly disclose the matter.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Pinckneyville High School: Announced on Tuesday night its athletes would not train on school grounds for the rest of the week. The school consulted with the Perry County Health Department prior to making the decision. Pinckneyville athletics director Bob Waggoner explained on Twitter: "We must err on the side of caution and keep everyone's health and safety as our top priority. Thank you for your support and understanding. We are #bettertogether and we will get there again."

Stanford: Dropping 11 sports and eliminating 20 staff positions amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Vanderbilt: Laid off at least two people with six more forced to re-apply for their jobs.

Ohio State: Paused voluntary workouts by athletes of seven sports on campus after getting the results of its most recent coronavirus testing.

Ryder Cup: Postponed until Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

NASCAR: Will move its August road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event on Aug. 16 will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Jimmy Johnson: The seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

North Carolina State: Five people tied to Wolfpack sports have tested positive.

North Carolina: Pausing football workouts for at least a week after there were 37 positive results among 429 tests administered to UNC athletes, coaches and staff.

Wisconsin: Seven of its athletes have tested positive since testing started a month ago.

Real Madrid: Vinícius Júnior will need to have another coronavirus test after an initial test was inconclusive, neither negative or positive.

Baltimore Ravens: Informed season ticket holders that their seats will not be available this year. The same seats will be available in 2021 and refunds are available upon request.

From local reports and wire services