The Big Ten has canceled nonconference competition in all fall sports and will face only conference opponents — if the 2020 seasons are played at all — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Illinois, it meant the loss of nonconference games against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green.

"We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times," the U of I’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a prepared release.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten said it made the decision based on medical advice and after monthslong conversations among conference presidents and chancellors, athletic directors and medical experts. Details for the sports — football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey and women’s volleyball — will be released at a later date.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the Big Ten statement said. "By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

Some of the most significant nonconference football games wiped off the schedule include Michigan at Washington on Sept. 5, Ohio State at Oregon on Sept. 12, Miami at Michigan State on Sept. 26 and Wisconsin against Notre Dame on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field.

The football scheduling changes affect 28 FBS opponents and eight FCS opponents. The financial ramifications for some programs, which receive payouts for scheduling Big Ten opponents, could be crushing.

The Big Ten also said its universities would honor scholarships for any student-athletes who choose not to participate during the 2020-21 academic year because of coronavirus concerns.

Some have speculated college football could move its season to the spring. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour recently told reporters that was a "last resort" scenario.

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the Big Ten statement said.

Revised football schedule

Oct. 3 — at Rutgers

Oct. 10 — at Nebraska

Oct. 17 — vs. Purdue

Oct. 24 — vs. Minnesota

Oct. 31 — at Wisconsin

Nov. 7 — vs. Iowa

Nov. 14 — at Indiana

Nov. 21 — vs. Ohio State

Nov. 28 — at Northwestern

Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship, Indianapolis

