Former Bears players John Timu and Henry Burris are rejoining the team as training camp coaches through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The program, in its 33rd year, gives participants opportunities to observe and gain experience with the goal of gaining a full-time NFL coaching position.

Timu signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent linebacker out of the University of Washington and played in 29 games from 2015 to 2017. He was a graduate assistant on defense for his college alma mater in 2019.

Burris, a former quarterback, played in six games, including one start, for the 2002 Bears. The Tulsa alumnus played 18 seasons in the Canadian Football League and also spent time with the Packers in 2001.

He was elected to the CFL Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot this year after totaling 63,639 passing yards and 373 touchdown passes in his career. He joined TSN as a CFL analyst after his playing career.

The Bears also will host 29 individuals to participate in the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Virtual Programs, which expose candidates to careers in professional scouting.

Tre Roberson never even got a chance to practice with the Chicago Bears.

Signed in January after two impressive seasons in the Canadian Football League, Roberson seemed positioned to compete for a role in the Bears’ secondary in 2020. But on Tuesday, the Bears waived Roberson with a non-football injury designation, interrupting his bid to make the team before training camp got rolling and before the team has even held its first practice of an abnormal year.

After Roberson recorded seven interceptions for the Calgary Stampeders last season, Bears general manager Ryan Pace signed the 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback to a two-year contract. Pace spoke highly of Roberson’s potential at the combine in February.

The Bears official report date to camp in Lake Forest arrived Tuesday, beginning a four-day process of COVID-19 entry testing for most players. The team’s first practice won’t come for another two weeks.

