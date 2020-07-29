Iowa is playing its high school state baseball tournament this week at Principal Park in Des Moines. It’s the perfect time to assess how this experiment of a season, of sorts, went.

That it will have a conclusion has to be considered a success. That only 21 of 338 varsity teams were shut down at one point or another over the past month and a half also is a good thing.

On the softball side, it was 26 of 335 varsity teams.

That there has been no word of anyone being hospitalized is another great thing, the best thing. There also has been no documentation of player-to-player, coach-to-player, player-to-coach, coach-to-coach transmission of the potentially deadly virus.

"I would say from my seat, I think it went really well for three important reasons: number one, the ADs, number two, the coaches, and number three, the players," said Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating. "People were very committed to guidelines, and I think they did what they needed to do to make sure they were able to play the games and play them safely.

"By my count, six percent of our schools at some point during the year were shutdown for part of the season, whether it was one person or the entire team. When you think of six percent of 300 some schools, that's pretty good. I feel bad for especially those that didn't make it into the postseason because of COVID. But, overall, I think we were happy that people did what they were supposed to do to allow that to happen."

There were 11 baseball teams that had their postseasons canceled because of a positive COVID test. The two biggest names were West Des Moines Dowling and Southeast Polk, which both were ranked in Class 4A, Dowling No. 1.

Iowa was the first state to resume prep sports after the pandemic hit, using guidelines from the Iowa Department of Education to move forward with baseball and softball. Iowa is the only state to regularly play those sports in the summer.

County health departments were consulted whenever there was a positive COVID test, or when it was discovered someone could have been exposed to a person who tested positive.

The IHSAA's board of control OKed an adjustment Friday to the 2020 football season, in which dates for practice, first games and the postseason weren't changed but virtually everything else was made different. Schools will play as many as seven regular-season games instead of nine, with every school not affected by the coronavirus qualifying for the playoffs.

Specific health guidelines will be announced Aug. 1. Keating said he felt momentum toward all fall sports because of the success of baseball and softball.

