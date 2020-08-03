Restrictions on large gatherings pose a greater threat of canceling high school state championships than scheduling conflicts with venues.

An examination of the Illinois High School Association’s modified schedule for 2020-21 shows few instances where state championship host sites will likely have scheduling conflicts.

At this stage, Restore Illinois rules that put restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic will present a bigger obstacle than other considerations — especially for those high schools that serve as tournament hosts.

The IHSA structured its modified plan more toward pushing sports the state health department has classified as medium- and higher-risk for transmission to later in the school year than observing traditional seasons. Football and girls volleyball were moved to the spring, for instance.

Hashing all that out will be the work of the advisory committees for individual sports and direct conversations with the venues themselves.

"We haven’t had a chance to vet this with any state final hosts," said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director on Wednesday as the modified schedule was unveiled. "We’re creating ending dates that don’t match up with nearly all of our hosts. Those conversations will have to occur."

But, Anderson quickly added, conditions in regard to the virus must improve for any of it to happen.

"If we have the ability to conduct a state final, we’ll have to increase our levels considerably to gather in large groups," Anderson said. "Lot of ground to cover."

Moreover, some tournament hosts are colleges and universities whose own sports schedules are in flux. Most notable on that score: State Farm Center at the University of Illinois, originally scheduled to play host to the tournament Thursday-Saturday of March 11-13. The revised date for the state finals is tentatively set for the weekend of Feb. 11-13 — in the heart of what would be the Big Ten Conference schedule. But it’s the rules dictated by the pandemic that are the bigger concern.

"Odds of being in State Farm Center if we are restricted?" Anderson said. "It really isn’t very good."

The restrictions could also affect the state wrestling tournament, also scheduled for State Farm Center, although the revised date is only a week earlier than the original date, which was Feb. 18-20.

The modified schedule was created with what Anderson called "wiggle room" for those winter sports. He said the IHSA would not be surprised if by Nov. 16 schools are not in a position to start competition. "We’ll have to wait and see."

The IHSA works on an event schedule that uses the National Federation of High School Sports standardized calendar and schedules many events at least three years in advance to lock in dates with many of its tournament hosts. In June, in fact, the IHSA secured three-year contracts in state finals with State Farm Center for boys basketball and Redbird Arena in Normal for girls basketball.

That lets venues that serve multiple purposes schedule other events around the spot the IHSA has requested. A change at this date could complicate things.

For instance: It looks like the IHSA will conduct the 2021 state baseball finals on June 18-19 or June 25-26, instead of June 4-5 and June 11-12. The Class 1A-2A state final is held at Dozer Park, home of the Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball club. Minor league schedules are usually released in late August, so it’s hard to know yet whether there will be a conflict.

Likewise for EastSide Centre in East Peoria, which hosts state finals in boys soccer and in softball. The dates of those have changed; soccer from Oct. 30-31 to about May 1 and softball from from June 4-5 to sometime around June 26. On Eastside’s published schedule, the only thing scheduled that far in advance is pickleball, which doesn’t use the same facilities.

2020-21 Modified sports schedule

BOYS

Sport; Venue; Revised date (1); Original date

Baseball 1A-2A; Dozer Park, Peoria; June 26; June 4-5

Baseball 3A-4A; Dupage Medical Group Field, Joliet; June 26; June 11-12;

Basketball; State Farm Center, Champaign; Feb. 13; March 11-13;

Bowling; St. Clair Bowl, O’Fallon; Feb. 13; Jan. 29-30;

Cross Country; Detweiller Park, Peoria; Oct. 24; Nov. 7;

Football 1A-4A; Memorial Stadium, Champaign; May 1; Nov. 27;

Football 5A-8A; Memorial Stadium, Champaign; May 1; Nov. 28;

Golf 1A; Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington; Oct. 17; Oct. 16-17;

Golf 2A; Weibring Golf Club, Normal; Oct. 17; Oct. 16-17;

Golf 3A; The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, Bloomington; Oct. 17; Oct. 16-17;

Gymnastics; Hoffman Estates High School; May 1; May 14-15;

Lacrosse; Hinsdale Central High School; June 26; June 3-5;

Soccer 1A; Eastside Centre, East Peoria; May 1; Oct. 30-31;

Soccer 2A-3A; Hoffman Estates High School; May 1; Nov. 6-7;

Swimming and Diving; Winnetka New Trier High School; Feb. 13; Feb. 26-27;

Tennis; District 211-214, 220 courts, northwest Chicago; June 26; May 27-29;

Track and Field; O’Brien Field, Charleston; June 26; May 27-29;

Volleyball; Hoffman Estates High School; June 26; June 4-5;

Water Polo; Stevenson High School; May 1; May 20-22;

Wrestling; State Farm Center, Champaign; Feb. 13; Feb. 18-20;

GIRLS

Sport; Venue; Revised date (1); Original date

Badminton; Eastern Illinois University, Charleston; May 1; May 14-15;

Basketball; Redbird Arena, Normal; Feb. 13; March 4-6;

Bowling; Cherry Bowl, Rockford; Feb. 13; Feb. 19-20;

Competitive Cheerleading; Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; Feb. 13; Feb. 4-6;

Competitive Dance Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; Feb. 13; Jan. 29-30;

Cross Country; Detweiller Park, Peoria; Oct. 24; Nov. 7;

Golf-1A; Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur; Oct. 17; Oct. 16-17;

Golf-2A; Hickory Point Golf Club, Decatur; Oct. 17; Oct. 16-17;

Gymnastics; Palatine High School; Feb. 13; Feb. 19-20;

Lacrosse; Hinsdale Central High School; June 26; June 4-5;

Soccer 1A; North Central College, Naperville; June 26; May 28-29;

Soccer 2A-3A; North Central College, Naperville; June 26; June 4-5;

Softball 1A-2A; Eastside Centre, East Peoria; June 26; June 4-5;

Softball; 3A-4A; Eastside Centre, East Peoria; June 26; June 11-12;

Swimming and Diving; Evanston Township High School; Oct. 24; Nov. 13-14;

Tennis 1A-2A; District 211-214, 220 courts, northwest Chicago; Oct. 17; Oct. 22-24;

Track and Field; O’Brien Field, Charleston; June 26; May 20-22;

Volleyball; Redbird Arena; Normal; May 1; Nov. 13-14;

Water Polo; Stevenson High School; May 1; May 20-22;

(1)—All revised dates are tentative