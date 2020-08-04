TOULON — Dan Palmer of Roscoe was the overall winner of the Indian Creek 5K run on Saturday as part of the Old Settlers Days.

Palmer, who ran the course in 17 minutes, 41.21 seconds also was the top finisher in the men’s 40-44 age group.

Aiden Mohr of Dunlap was second overall at 18:41.19 and the top finishers in the 15-19 men’s age group.

Matthew Nagode of Wyoming was third in 21:46.72 and the top finisher in the 35-39 men’s age group.

Logan Hollis was fourth overall and the first Toulon resident to finish, coming in at 22:31.43.

Rounding out the men’s top 10, Alexander Welch of LaFayette was fifth in 22:50.13, Mike Toohill of Bloomington was sixth in 23:02.63, Brett Browning of Wyoming was seventh in 23:52.3, Jack Winans of LaFayette was eighth in 24:11.60, Bryan Tyree of Toulon was ninth in 24:15.64 and Jade Noard was 10th and 12th overall in 27:02.75.

The women’s division was won by Caitlyn Ryan of Wyoming, who was 10th overall in 24:44.09. She was also first in the women’s 25-29 age group.

Lena Becker was the top Toulon women’s finisher, taking second in the women’s division and 11th overall in 25:38.74.

Paticia Keim of East Peoria was third among women’s finishers, crossing in 27:15.34. She was 14th overall and tops in the 60-plus women’s age group.

Other leading women’s finishers were Andrea Terwilliger of Toulon in 27:52.09, Marcy Swain of Peoria in 27:48.86, Joni Kinsella of Wyoming in 28:28.77, Brittany Bejster of Flanagan in 28:39.44, Trinity Shimmin of Wyoming in 29:46.24, Julie Wages of Wyoming in 30:50.63, and Michelle Storey of Toulon in 30:50.77.

The age group winners were:

Men 40-44, Palmer of Roscoe; Men 15-19, Mohr of Dunlap; Men 35-39, Nagode of Wyoming; Men 55-59, Toohill of Bloomington; Women 25-29, Ryan; Women 60-plus, Keim of East Peoria, Men 25-29, Cody Hester of Peoria; Women 40-44, Swain of Peoria; Women 45-49, Kinsella of Wyoming; Men 30-34, Anthony King of Peoria, Women 30-34, Emily Collins of Germantown Hills, Women 50-54, Beth Duttlinger of Princeville, Men 60-69, Randy Brunner of Peoria, Men 70-plus, Mike Chittick of Peoria, and Women 20-24, Anna Schierer of LaFayette.

Toulon men’s Top 10:

1, Logan Hollis, 2, Bryan Tyree, 3, Jade Noard, 4, Taul Noard, 5, Bob Rennick, 6, Tyson Price, 7, Jack Colgan, 8, Tanner Price, 9, Donovan Ford, 10 Adam Irving.

Toulon women’s Top 10:

1, Lena Becker, 2, Andrea Terwilliger, 3, Michelle Storey, 4, Olivia Hopp, 5, Patti Dyken, 6, Rosalie Malone, 7, Kellie Gerber, 8, Kim Becker, 9, Kendra Steelman, 10, Chelsea Steitmatter.

There were 65 competitors in the race.