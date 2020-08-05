GOLF
Mac’s Men’s Monday Night Golf League
Aug. 3, Baker Park, front 9
— gold tees
Match 1: VDV Building 139, Cernos 145
VDV Building: +D Scott 39-3-36, +T O’Conner 44-10-34, +B Addis 47-6-41, R Addis 43-8-36, +H Hill 40-4-36, +C Vandevoorde 51-15-36, R Scott 40-7-33, T Hillan 50-13-37.
Cernos: J Newman 55-14-41, B Crabtree 51-13-38, J Cernovich 45-9-36, B Nelson 56-18-38, J Bruegman 41-4-37, C Lewis 39-3-36, S Welgat 45-9-36, J Stout 43-6-37.
Match 2: 19th Hole 126, Johnson’s Appliance 137
Johnson’s Appliance: +M Vershaw 41-6-35, +W Barth 42-5-37, B Johnson 40-4-36, T Clementz 47-11-36, J Carrasca 38-8-30, +E Welgat 45-9-36, +J Jagers 50-11-39.
19th Hole: S Saigh 45-8-37, B Brackett 44-9-35, +S Brackett 37-6-31, +B Downs 37-4-33, +D Peach 41-3-38, D Pate 39-2-37, +J Mallery 40-5-35, +L Dziengel 37-3-34, T Powers 40-9-31, M Simaytis 42-11-31.
Match 3: TMS Storage 141, Illini Tap 143
Illini Tap: C roginski 48-12-36, M Costenson 39-4-35, C Cone 47-8-39, E Peed 50-13-37, +J Roginski 48-11-37, A Paulson 43-8-36, E Hamilton 43-8-36.
TMS Storage: T Smith 49-13-36, D Finnin 47-11-36, J Doddroe 42-5-37, S Greene 51-19-32.
Blue tees: low gros Jeff Carrasca 38, low net Jeff Carrasca 30.
Gold tees: low gross Larry Dziengel, Bob Downs, Steve Brackett 37, low net Steve Brackett 31.
Standings: Cernos 6-2-1, VDV Building 5-2-2, 19th Hole 5-2-2, Johnson Appliance 4-5, TMS Storage 4-4-1, Illini Tap 1-8.