THRALL, Texas — As heat waves rose from the crackling grass next to a cotton field that stretched far into the distance, Rick Porter watched his young football players struggle through a preseason practice.

Under every helmet was a masked player, breathing deep amid the dust and stifling heat topping 100 degrees fahrenheit. August in Texas can be cruel and the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a new set of obstacles in the way.

"Social distancing!" Porter yelled as the players headed for a water break. Nearby were hand-washing stations the coach built himself by drilling holes in long pieces of PVC pipe bought at a local hardware store.

Still, Porter wonders if it will be enough to stave off an outbreak and whether his farming community 40 miles outside Austin will see football on Friday nights.

"I just hope," Porters says with a sigh through his own cotton mask, "that we still get to play."

Just like big-time college football, American high school sports is starkly divided on whether to play this fall.

While the national COVID-19 death toll has passed 160,000 and total infections rise above 5 million, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have suspended football at least until spring. Their ranks include California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Maryland and Illinois.

But Texas and dozens of other states are pressing on amid questions about safety and COVID-19's long-term health impact on young athletes.

Many teams are already practicing. Utah played its first games this week; at one of them, Davis High coach Mitch Arquette told his players to seize the moment before a 24-20 win over Herriman.

"It really is the mantra of 2020: Win the day," Arquette told the Deseret News. "You don't know when you're going to get another. We really don't. We could have our game canceled next week."

Florida gave its high schools the OK Friday to begin later this month. Football-crazy Ohio was waiting for the go-ahead from Gov. Mike DeWine, who has hinted schools will be allowed to play a shortened season.

Texas, which has by far the most high school football players in the nation with about 170,000, will play despite a COVID-19 death toll approaching 10,000 and health experts predicting a rise in new cases as schools open. The Lone Star State will stagger its season with small schools kicking off in late August and the big schools in late September.

Should high schools be playing?

"That's a good question. I don't think anybody has the right answer," said Dr. Susannah Briskin, associate professor of pediatric sports medicine at Rainbow Babies and Children's hospital in Cleveland.

"We certainly know the majority of kids don't develop any severe symptoms from COVID, but they absolutely can. They're susceptible to a more significant disease course, but at this juncture it's less often than the older population," said Briskin, who also serves on the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Sports Medicine and Fitness.