The Illinois High School Association announced on Saturday that the state approved the modified schedule and return-to-play plan already underway provisionally for the 2020-21 school year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health officially approved the IHSA plan on Friday.

The IHSA plan, which was approved by its own board of directors on July 29, is a four-season schedule to allow high school athletics during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some schools — such as Annawan-Wethersfield and Kewanee — had opened their sports seasons with practices on Aug. 10 under the provisional agreement.

"Based on the guidance we had received from IDPH, we were allowing schools to proceed with fall sport practices and competitions prior to the approval, but some districts/schools were waiting for that formal approval," wrote Matt Troha, assistant executive director in an email.

Princeton High School informed members of the Three Rivers Conference on Friday that it has elected not to permit spectators at its fall sports events.

Jeff Ohlson, assistant principal and activities director, said in the email that the IHSA’s shifting guidelines and requirements for spectators was the reason for the change.

"This is something that we will continue to monitor throughout the fall sports season and if changes occur, we will update you," Ohlson wrote.

Kewanee is scheduled to compete in several events at Princeton. There is a frosh-soph girls tennis invitational on Sept. 19, a quadrangular cross country meet Sept. 8, the Princeton Invitational cross-country meet Sept. 12, the Princeton Ryder Cup in girls golf Aug. 29 at Wyaton Golf Course, a triangular boys golf meet Sept. 8 at Wyaton, and the Princeton varsity golf invitational Sept. 19 at Wyaton.

Bureau, LaSalle and Grundy counties were three Region 2 counties that experienced warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

The IHSA is using the Restore Illinois regional metrics to determine whether conditions permit play for sports depending on their risk level. Regions can conduct contests in low-risk fall sports of golf, tennis, cross country and girls swimming so long as they remain in Phase 4.

Bureau County was at 194 cases per 100,000 people and had a test positivity rate of 9.5%. LaSalle was at 229 case per 100,000, a test positivity rate of 10.0% and a 3.8% increase in emergency room visits for COVID-19 and related illnesses. Grundy was at 82 cases per 100,000 and had an 8.9% test positivity.

Henry County had a warning for only one metric: new cases. It was at 59 per 100,000.

Region 2 was back into the red on Sunday after the 7-day rolling average of test positivity hit seven straight days. The region is at 5.7%. The threshold is 8%.

The IHSA is working with the governor’s office in an effort to amend two guidelines.

In an email with member school athletic directors, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said they are working to address contradictory instructions on transportation of students to school and to events. The other is the requirement that golfers must wear masks during competition and when social distancing from competitors.

On the transportation issue, the IHSA would like to be held to the same standard as the Illinois State Board of Education, which is 10 persons on a bus during Phase 3 and 50 persons to bus during Phase 4. In all cases, riders must be masked. The Centers for Disease Control standard that entities should "create distance between children on school buses … when possible" should also be enforced.

On the golf rule, Anderson requested a review of the competition requirements. The IHSA says the mask requirement exceeds the parameters of the state’s All Sports Policy and the guidance for conducting golf events as required by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Principals from the Apollo and Illini Prairie conferences voted to approve a temporary merger for this spring’s football season only, the State Journal-Register reported on Friday. Mattoon athletic director David Vieth said the alignment will allow one crossover game among the seven Apollo schools and seven of the nine Illini Prairie teams. Those schedules haven't been finalized yet.

Meanwhile, the Prairieland Conference announced it would extend a one-year invite to Macomb to join the league this spring for football, the Canton Daily Ledger reported. Macomb and West Hancock will be part of the Prairieland’s six-team Blue Division.