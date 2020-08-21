Highlight: Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series. LeBron James had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers.

Other games: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee rode a fast start to beat Orlando 111-96 and tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece. Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points to help Miami beat Indiana 109-100 and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and Houston made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat Oklahoma City 111-98 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.