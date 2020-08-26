The Illinois High School Association board of directors adopted a code to address instances of hate speech during games, awarded the state softball finals to a new host site, and listened to a presentation on instituting a shot clock in basketball in other business conducted during its August meeting.

The board convened on Monday via a video conference.

By adopting the policy, the IHSA is putting into play procedures that have proven effective in the Central Suburban League and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association in curbing harassment and reducing repeat incidents of hate speech.

"The IHSA has not and will not tolerate hate speech, and this new policy helps further reiterate our position that Black Lives Matter," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson in a news release. "But hate speech goes beyond racism. It can be a verbal or non-verbal action aimed at an individual’s gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, creed, and beyond. This policy is addressing hate speech at its core with the goal of educating everyone involved. It goes well beyond the scope of the game."

The policy — which will be in effect at all IHSA state series contests — gives game officials the authority to immediately eject anyone they witness committing an act of hate speech or harassment. If a player reports an incident to their coach, officials can be informed at the next stoppage of play and address the alleged incident with the accused person. If the alleged offender admits to it, the player will then be ejected; otherwise a warning is issued and a school’s disciplinary policies are enacted. Within 24 hours athletic directors of the schools must meet the involved parties and inform the IHSA of the outcome of their investigation.

Under these guidelines, an ejection automatically results in a suspension of the next contest.

The rules apply only to state series. Regular-season contests are not covered by these rules.

Anderson said Evanston Township High School AD Chris Livatino and Glenbard East High School AD Dwayne Bates had previously addressed the IHSA board on the merits of the speech policy as it has been used in the CSL.

The Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria was selected as the state softball championship site for 2021 through 2025.

Its bid was selected over Eastside Centre in East Peoria, which has hosted the state finals from 2001-2019, Chicago Bandits Stadium in Rosemont, Rantoul Family Sports Complex and Charlotte West Stadium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

"Louisville Slugger is an amazing complex and we are excited to transition the tournament there," Anderson said. "The amenities and stadium feel of the facility will provide an unforgettable experience for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We are excited for the tourney to remain in the Peoria area, and incredibly thankful for all that the Eastside Centre and its staff have done for this tournament through the years. Thank you to all the groups who submitted bids. They are all amazing places to watch softball and help highlight why the sport is thriving in our state."

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association made a presentation on bringing the shot clock to boys and girls basketball. In the summer, an ad hoc survey showed that 71% of head coaches at IHSA member schools supported a play clock.

Making the presentation to the board were Michael Ellis of Evanston, Matt Monroe of Chicago St. Ignatius, Tyrone Slaughter from Chicago Whitney Young and Patrick Woods from St. Charles East.

The board said staff would work with the IBCA on the next step in the rules-change process.

—The board approved a partnership with Wanamaker Corp. to make iWanamaker the official scoring app of IHSA golf. Anderson said schools were encouraged to use the scoring app in the regular season as it helps reduce contact among players.

—The board discussed nonschool team participation for students competing on a school team in the same sport. No action will be taken for fall or winter seasons, but more information is needed for the spring and summer seasons for 2020-21 before a decision is made. By changing the traditional sports calendar, the IHSA may have created overlap, especially for baseball, softball and AAU track.

—Rulebooks from the National Federation of State High School Associations will be sold through the IHSA office for $9, an increase of $2. That matches the price point of other state high school associations.

—A student from the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora and a student at Alton Marquette were both ruled ineligible this season.

—The board discussed the participation rule for students who graduate at the conclusion of the first semester of the school year. No exemptions are planned.