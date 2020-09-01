Highlight: Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series. Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off. Game 7 will be Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Eastern Conference: Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and Miami clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat Milwaukee 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Most improved player: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram bounced back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 to win the league award. Ingram, who came to New Orleans as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged a team-leading and career-best 23.8 points per game while hitting 46.3% of his shots. He also became an NBA All-Star for the first time.