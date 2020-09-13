Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13: Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards, three TDs.

No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0: Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four TDs.

No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3: Sam Ehlinger threw a 78-yard TD to Joshua Moore on the first play.

No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6: Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter TDs.

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14: L-L got kick and punt returns for TDs.