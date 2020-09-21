31-22; first in NL Central

Up Next: Mon-Thur at Pirates; Fri-Sun at White Sox

Sunday: Max Kepler homered and José Berríos threw six sharp innings to outduel Yu Darvish as the Twins beat the Cubs 4-0.

Saturday: Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Josh Donaldson homered as the Twins clinched a postseason berth with an 8-1 victory.

Friday: Kyle Hendricks tossed eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball to outduel Rich Hill, and the Cubs edged Minnesota 1-0.

34-19; first in AL Central (clinched playoff)

Up next: Mon-Thur at Indians; vs. Fri-Sun vs. Cubs

Sunday: Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit and beat the White Sox 7-3.

Saturday: Tim Anderson hit two of his team’s five solo homers and the White Sox won 5-0.

Friday: Jesse Winker hit a three-run homer — one of four off White Sox starter Jonathan Stiever — and the Reds won 7-1.

26-24; 3.5 GB for second in NL Central

Up Next: Mon-Wed at Royals; Thur-Sun vs. Brewers

Sunday: Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 2-1.

Saturday: Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run double to end a no-hit bid started by Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller in a 5-4 St. Louis win.

Friday: Dylan Carlson's three-run homer helped St. Louis to a 7-2 victory in a doubleheader sweep. The Cardinals took the opener 6-5 on Kolten Wong and Tyler O'Neill homers.

Sunday: Three-run rally in 11th inning lifted Padres past Mariners 7-4 and a return to the playoffs after 14 years.

Saturday: J.A. Happ pitched eight scoreless innings as the Yankees beat Boston 8-0.

Friday: Angels slugger Albert Pujols homered twice to pass Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list. Pujols hit No. 661 in the fifth inning, then connected again in his next at-bat.