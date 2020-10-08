Kewanee won the Class 1A regional on Tuesday at Baker Park with sophomore Mya Mirocha placing first at 78 and senior Natalie Yepsen second at 89.

"Nine strokes better than last year," said Kandice Hansen. "I’m so proud of these girls. They played so good today. They were wonderful."

It was an autumn day made for golf, with temps in the 80s and only the occasional shifts in wind. Kewanee’s performance on the Hills was the difference — both for the team standings and the individual rankings in this 18-hole championship. Baker’s back nine tests physical endurance and rewards mental perseverance.

"That’s where our advantage was," Hansen said. "That’s where we’ve practiced pretty hard."

But the Hills had a wildcard obstacle. Ladybugs of the Asian ladybeetle variety swarmed golfers and spectators alike starting on the 14th fairway and didn’t subside until players left the tee box on 17. Harmonia axyridis is attracted to light colors, but especially light gray, which meant Kewanee’s uniform tops were particularly inviting.

During a lull waiting to tee off on the 15th hole, Mirocha applied spray repellant to her arms and legs and even offered some to others in her group, but it was to little avail. "It was a real struggle teeing off," said Mirocha, who spoke for just about everyone when she said of the biting ladybugs: "They were not being nice."

Bugs aside, Kewanee played the back nine with confidence and familiarity. There had been no previous regulation matches on the back nine this season, but practices paid off.

Kewanee’s top four scoring players combined for a birdie and 10 pars on the back nine. Rockridge, which finished second, had no birdies and 6 pars. Mercer County, in third, had a birdie and 5 pars.

Even before Mirocha approached No. 10, she had already worked her way atop the leaderboard, ascending to first with a 2-over-par 37 on the front nine Flats.

Hansen said she knew on Tuesday that Mirocha would shine. "She had a great practice run," Hansen said. "And I was happy with the way she was hitting. Once she settled down and started doing her Mya stuff, she really calmed down."

On the Hills, Mirocha distinguished herself with four holes for par. That included launching a moon shot from the tee box on the 15th hole that cleared the gap and landed on the tier just below the green.

"Drives a little crazier on the back, but I made it work," Mirocha said. "Got my first putts close. Made a lot of my short putts."

The 16th hole was the best example of that. Mirocha sent a long tee shot down to the left. From about 100 yards out her fairway shot reached the green, landing about four feet from the pin. She sank the putt for a birdie that cemented her victory.

"I tried to be consistent," Mirocha said. "Keep it straight."

Yepsen struggled on the flat side of the course; a 12-over-par showing that, at the moment, seemed to knock her out of contention. "I let the nerves get the best of me," Yepsen said.

But she rallied after conferring with Hansen at the break.

"I told her to not play so conservative, that this could possibly be it," Hansen said. "And to be aggressive. Leave it all on the course."

On the 11th hole Yepsen leaned forward, seemingly willing a putt to fall. Then she put a little backbend coaxing on a 15-foot putt on the 14th green that fell into the cup for par. After bogeys on 16 and 17, she finished off 18 with five strokes for par.

"Needed to switch gears," Yepsen said. "Had a pretty good comeback. I was missing my greens, so I knew I had to do whatever I could to get on the green, whether that meant clubbing up or just feeling more confident. That worked a lot better for me."

Freshman Eleanor Burkhart emerged with one of her strongest showings. She finished at 104, getting 50 on the Hills. "Eleanor just came and something possessed her," Hansen said.

Sophomore Emma Crofton, also playing in her first season, had 109.

Nonscoring Kewanee team members were Hope Peed at 110 and Aspen Schwickerath at 115.

Kewanee’s team score was 380. Rockridge was second at 387. Both teams qualified for the Class 1A Sectional, which will be Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Rock River Golf and Pool in Rock Falls.

Rockridge was led by Hannah Graves at 94, Amelia Rursch at 95, Ella Rursch at 98 and Emma Slattery at 100. Lillian Dehner was at 108 and Nicole Sedam at 112.

Also qualifying for sectional were the top four individual finishers. They were Mia Hillyer of Mercer County and Elaina Fisher of West Central, both who had 91, Paige McKeown of Biggsville United at 93, and Olivia Hines of West Central at 94.

In team scoring, Mercer County was third at 395, West Central fourth at 416, United fifth at 455, Mid-County sixth at 449, Sherrard seventh at 472, Brimfield eighth at 481, Williamsfield ninth at 488, Princeville 10th at 500, Knoxville 11th at 504, Orion 12th at 519 and Annawan-Wethersfield 13th at 526.

For Mid-County, Sarah Kaiser was at 107, Taylor Haga at 113, Faith Erlacher at 114, Annalyn Lovell at 115, Clara Kuellper at 120 and Sarah Kocan at 159.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, Ella Manuel had 129, Elaina Manuel had 130, Elizabeth McGill had 131, Chloe Liichow 136 and Hope Ericson had 146.

Ridgewood’s Madison Lindsey was 15th at 105.