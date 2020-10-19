Steelers 38, Browns 7. James Conner ran for 101 yards and a TD.

Ravens 30, Eagles 28. Lamar Jackson threw for a TD and ran for a score.

Buccaneers 38, Packers 10. Tom Brady threw TD passes to Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson. Broncos 18, Patriots 12. Brandon McManus kicked six FGs.

Titans 42, Texans 36, ot. Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a TD 3:30 into overtime.

49ers 24, Rams 16. Jimmy Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half.

Giants 20, Washington 19. Tae Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft, scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a TD with 3:28 to play. Washington tried and failed on a two-point conversion try after a 22-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation.

Falcons 40, Vikings 21. Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan's four TD passes.

Colts 31, Bengals 27. After trailing 21-0, Philip Rivers rallied the Colts with three TD passes.

Dolphins 24, Jets 0. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three TD passes.

Lions 34, Jaguars 16. Rookie D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two TDs.