ARLINGTON, Texas — With a gritty performance, plus one particular delivery home that will long be remembered, Clayton Kershaw hushed the skeptics and moved the Los Angeles Dodgers within a victory of their first World Series title since 1988.

"He's a phenomenal pitcher on the biggest stage," reliever Blake Treinen said after Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days, a 4-2 win Sunday night that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 Series lead. "I think a lot of credit goes to what he's been able to do in this World Series for us."

Kershaw shut down the Rays on two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Kershaw even prevented the Rays from stealing the tying run.

Los Angeles was clinging to a one-run lead with runners at the corners and two outs in the fourth inning, and Kevin Kiermaier at the plate.

The great left-hander had raised both hands over his head in his instantly recognizable stretch position when he heard first baseman Max Muncy scream: "Step off! Step off! Step off!"

Kershaw coolly and quickly backed off the rubber and calmly threw to catcher Austin Barnes, who grabbed the ball and got his mitt down on Manuel Margot's outstretched hand.

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager sparked a two-run first inning, and Joc Pederson and Muncy homered off long-ball prone Tyler Glasnow, whose 100 mph heat got burned.

Dustin May, Victor Gonzalez and Treinen combined for two-hit scoreless relief. May got five outs, and Gonzalez stranded a pair of runners in the eighth by retiring Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe on flyouts.

"It's way more stressful watching than pitching," said Kershaw, who is 13-12 in the postseason.

In one of the wildest World Series finishes ever, the light-hitting Brett Phillips delivered a tying single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning that turned into the game-ending hit when the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the ball twice, allowing Randy Arozarena to scramble home and lifting the Rays to an 8-7 victory Saturday night. The Dodgers led 7-6 when center fielder Chris Taylor misplayed Phillips' ball in right-center for an error and chased it down while Kevin Kiermaier scored the tying run. Arozarena kept charging around third base but stumbled and fell well before reaching home. He was able to get up and score when catcher Will Smith looked up too early and missed the relay throw, letting it squirt toward the backstop while Arozarena dived on top of the plate.

Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six innings in a pulsating performance, and Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Friday night. "He's in some really elite company, " Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Justin Turner homered in the first inning. Austin Barnes added a sixth-inning homer.