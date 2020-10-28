The most vociferous response to the designation of basketball as a high-risk sport — and effectively prohibiting the high school season from starting — came from the state’s association of basketball coaches.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association posted Tuesday on Twitter that it was "very disappointed" in the decision made by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

It also asked that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH to reevaluate its position and to provide clarity on the metrics that are driving the decision-making.

On Tuesday, the IDPH released a revision to the All Sports Policy, which serves as a guide on what sports can be conducted during the coronavirus pandemic. In it, the IDPH said it was moving basketball from medium-risk to higher-risk.

The IBCA cited its return-to-play survey of the state’s basketball coaches and said its own data "suggests that the spread of this virus has been minimal inside our gyms among our student-athletes and coaches."

The IBCA also said all activities entail risk.

"We balance those risks daily to make the best decisions we can to live our lives as fully as possible. For the physical, mental, social, and emotional health of all involved, can we please be given the metrics that must be met to give us a chance to participate in the game that means so much to us all? Don’t our young people deserve this?"

The IBCA said the pandemic has disrupted lives and removed opportunities that can never be recovered. It said that letting basketball to be played will provide students with a safe and positive space.

Kewanee first-year boys basketball coach Matt Clark said players have been asking him recently what the outcome would likely be while they continued to practice under the earlier restrictions governing offseason workouts.

"I feel bad for those kids that have been putting in time and effort over these past several months," said Clark.

"We’ve been caught in this limbo for months now," he added, but noted that the decision did not shock him. "We saw it coming, the way it’s been trending."

Clark said he would meet with athletic director Tim Atwell on options for what comes next, whether workouts and skill development would be allowed under the new classification.

Wethersfield boys basketball coach and athletic director said he would wait on action by the Illinois High School Association, whose board of directors was to meet in a special session on Wednesday.

Atwell was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Illinois Athletic Directors Association on Wednesday in Sterling. IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox was supposed to make a presentation on proposed bylaws and Atwell hoped he would shed light on the board’s agenda.

Atwell also hoped for an explanation on the other change, moving cheerleading and dance to lower risk activities.

But on the whole, Atwell expressed his disappointment: "That kinda bursts your bubble."