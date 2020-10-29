The parents of the Geneseo Girls Golf team hosted an end of the season party. Awards previously announced by Coach Murray in a virtual setting were handed out. Congratulations to all of the golfers on a great season. They finished their dual meets with a 12-1 record, losing to Macomb by only one stroke. They finished well in a few invitationals and took second at their own invite as well as coming in second in the Western Big 6 Conference. Both finishes were a second behind a very talented Quincy team.

The girls came in third place at Regionals and advanced three members to a Sectional meet before ending their season.

Awards were presented as follows:

Coaches Special Awards:

Leadership Award to Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer, Most Valuable Player to Keely Nguyen

Western Big 6 All-Conference, top 10 finish, Keely Nguyen, Addie Mills and Paige Laingen