It was another wild week in Big Ten football.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 outbreak wiped a game off the schedule and put the Badgers’ upcoming game in question. Nebraska, which was supposed to play Wisconsin, had another tantrum and tried to schedule a nonconference game before the Big Ten ruled it couldn’t.

There was also intrigue on the field, of course. Perennial also-rans are moving up the Big Ten ladder. Mainstay powers look vulnerable.

Michigan at a low point

The postmortem of Michigan’s 27-24 home loss to Michigan State? Things have never been worse for Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines coach is being roundly criticized for a loss that seems definitive of his tenure. At Michigan, losing to rivals and being mired in mediocrity is an unacceptable trend.

Call it the Wild West

Wisconsin looked like the clear favorite to win the West Division in its 45-7 opening victory against Illinois on Oct. 23. But the Badgers have at least 22 positive COVID-19 tests in the program, which caused them to cancel their game against Nebraska and might keep them from playing Purdue on Saturday. That is a potential pitfall of playing in a pandemic — scheduling imbalance, which the Big Ten has addressed on how to determine who plays in the conference championship game. Division winners will be crowned based on winning percentage, with a minimum of six games played.

Is Northwestern legit?

Northwestern made its sixth comeback from a deficit of 17 points or more since 2004, climbing back to beat Iowa 21-20. And it’s not just their offensive upgrades, highlighted by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and coordinator Mike Bajakian, that deserve credit either. The NU defense already has forced seven turnovers. The Wildcats have six interceptions in two games this year.

Ohio State looks ready to rule

Amid the chaos, Ohio State is a model of consistency. The No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0), after stomping Nebraska 52-17 in the opener, racked up 526 yards Saturday to bury Penn State 38-25. Through two games, quarterback Justin Fields is 48-for-55 passing for 594 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s right — only one more incompletion than touchdown passes.