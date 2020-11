Buccaneers 25, Giants 23. Daniel Jones drove New York 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed as the officials picked up a flag for defensive pass interference. Bucs QB Tom Brady finished 28 for 40 for 279 yards, throwing TD passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans. He has a career lead with 561 TD throws, part of an ongoing see-saw battle with Saints QB Drew Brees.