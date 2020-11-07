The Mt. Hawley Bowl team needed a big finish last Monday night to distance itself from the crowd in the Perfect Angle Pro Shop/Bill Mastronardi Masters league.

The foursome of Andy Stone, Adam Johnson, Chad Barnes and Joe Robards came through with flying colors.

Mt. Hawley claimed the first-third title in the league with a convincing 40-10 decision over Bullpen at Sunset Lanes in Pekin. The team finished 11 points ahead of Striketown, which lost a 31-19 match against the Plaza Lanes team on Monday.

Barnes led Mt. Hawley with a 740, while Stone added 718, Johnson 703 and Robards 607.

"Since all of us have bowled together in the past, we have a great chemistry between everyone, and were able to keep each other positive," said Stone, the team captain who drafted the team. "That was my focus during the draft, and so far so good.

"Adam, Chad, and I have been able to play fairly close to each other, and we've communicated well when someone is noticing transition."

The win guarantees the Mt. Hawley team of a spot in the league roll-off.

The Potter’s Alley team got a 300 from team captain Steve Taylor in a 30-20 win over Landmark Lanes. The victory moved Potter’s into third place.

Plaza Lanes placed fourth and Linn Lanes fifth. Brian Davis led the league with a 763 series, including closing games of 279 and 289, while Kenny Shockency opened with a 300 game for Linn.

The traveling league begins its second third of the season on Monday at Potter’s Alley in Morton.

QUITE A PERFORMANCE

I was at West Park Lanes in Columbia last Sunday to watch my son, Andre, and his teammates Rob Johnson and Jordyn (Sussenbach) Young try and defend their title in the Gran Prix Mixed Trios event. Each team had to be composed of a senior bowler (age 50 and over), a female and a bowler younger than 50.

They made a good run, but the stacked team of Jason Queen, Pete Weber and Tammy Walsh ran away from the field to claim the title and the top prize of $1,800.

Johnson opened the tournament with games of 279, 289 and 268 for an 836 series (his 16th career 800), and finished with an eight-game total of 2,013 (251.6 average). Andre totaled 1,873 (234.1) and Young added 1,624 (203) to help the team finish in seventh place in the tough 16-team field.

The big story of the day was the bowling by Queen, who averaged 265 for his eight games. After struggling with an opening 215 game, he followed with back-to-back 300 games, and added a third trey in Game 5.

"After the first game, I thought I should start striking more so they wouldn’t kick me off the team," joked Queen, who is from Decatur. "I’ve had back-to-back 300s before, but never three in four games."

Walsh was second on the winning team with 1,935 (241.9) and Weber, one of the all-time greats on the PBA Tour, 1,862 (232.8). The trio finished qualifying 227 pins ahead of the field.

Queen is no stranger to 300 games. He rolled a televised perfect game on his way to winning the 1997 USBC (then ABC) Masters as an amateur player when he was just 23 years old. Earl Anthony, the color commentator for the telecast, said it was Queen’s 21st career trey at the time.

Queen has had many more 300s since then, and was close to a fourth on his final game on Sunday. He opened with eight straight strikes before leaving a 7-pin in a closing 279 effort.

PBA WRAP UP

The 2020 PBA Playoffs conclude on Sunday, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches, starting at 1 p.m. on FS1.

It is the final event of the 2020 PBA Tour season, with the winner earning $100,000 and an official WWE championship title.

The quarterfinal matches will be Jason Belmonte vs. Francois Lavoie, Anthony Simonsen vs. defending champion Kris Prather of Plainfield, Bill O’Neill vs. Kyle Troup, and Brad Miller vs. Tom Smallwood.

The semifinals and finals are set to start at 3 p.m.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.