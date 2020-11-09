Saints 38, Buccaneers 3. Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four TDs.

Bills 44, Seahawks 34. Josh Allen threw three TD passes and rushed for a score.

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two TDs.

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31. Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four TDs. Joey Slye missed a 67-yard FG attempt on the final play.

Raiders 31, Chargers 26. Derek Carr threw two TD passes. A Chargers TD catch on the final play was overturned after a replay review.

Steelers 34, Cowboys 19. Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his TD passes after shrugging off a knee injury in a rally that put Pittsburgh at 8-0.

Ravens 24, Colts 10. Lamar Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run.

Vikings 34, Lions 20. Dalvin Cook rushed for 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries.

Falcons 34, Broncos 27. Matt Ryan threw for 284 yards three TD passes.

Giants 23, Washington 20. Daniel Jones went 50-yards to Austin Mack and hit Evan Engram for a TD.

Texans 27, Jaguars 25. Deshaun Watson had TD passes of 57 and 77 yards.