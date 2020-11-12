Things to watch during the third week of play in the Big Ten Conference:

Time changes

Illinois at Rutgers. After Maryland paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 and its game against Ohio State was cancelled, the Illinois game was moved to noon CT on Big Ten Network. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Also, Northwestern at Purdue was moved to 4 p.m.

Best matchups

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan. The Badgers will have had 21 days between games after the team went through a COVID-19 outbreak. The key question is whether QB Graham Mertz and backup Chase Wolf can play after testing positive. The Wolverines are in danger of their first 1-3 Big Ten start since 2014, the year before Jim Harbaugh took over.

Northwestern at Purdue. Purdue’s Aidan O'Connell threw for 282 yards against Iowa and 371 against Illinois. Northwestern has eight interceptions and allowed just one touchdown pass in three games.

Iowa vs. Minnesota, on Friday. Iowa would win its record sixth straight Floyd of Rosedale game if it wins. Minnesota has committed nine turnovers over the last four meetings, but they have rarely impacted the outcome.

No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State. MSU is a 7 1/2-point underdog at home. No team has been more up and down than the Spartans, losing at home to Rutgers, knocking off rival Michigan on the road, and then laying an egg at Iowa. The game sets up as a trap for the Hoosiers.

Nebraska vs. Penn State. Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has just 10 catches, only one for more than 10 yards. Coach Scott Frost is making a point to get Robinson more involved against a Penn State defense that gave up pass plays of 29, 34, 42 and 62 yards against Maryland.